Las Vegas woman sentenced 14 to 45 years in boy’s 2018 murder

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman was sentenced to 14 to 45 years in prison for the death of her son, 3-year-old Daniel Theriot. In November 2019, Cassie Smith pled guilty to second-degree murder and child abuse, neglect or endangerment resulting in substantial bodily harm.

The incident occurred in September 2018 when Smith reported Daniel missing at Sunset Park. She told Metro he’d walked away while she was on the phone.

Police later found the boy’s body near the Lake Mead Recreational Area. They believed he died 12 hours before Smith called 911.

“It was absolutely disturbing how the child was killed,” said Metro Lt. Ray Spencer in 2018. “There is nothing accidental about the death of this child.”

Smith’s boyfriend Joshua Oxford, 42, was sentenced to 16 to 45 years in Daniel’s death in November 2019.

An arrest report revealed Oxford had a history of abusing Daniel. Smith told police he repeatedly spanked the child and poured hot water over him as forms of punishment.

Smith has another child who was taken into protective custody after the incident. She currently has 533 days credit toward her sentence for time served.