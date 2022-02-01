Las Vegas woman sent to federal prison for Social Security benefit theft

The entrance signage for the United States Department of Justice Building in Washington DC, USA. The Department of Justice, the U.S. law enforcement and administration of Justice government agency.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman will spend one year and one day in federal prison for stealing more than $40,000 of her late husband’s Social Security benefits. The sentence was handed down by U.S. District Judge Andrew Gordon.

The government found that 71-year-old Florence Faamaligi Levao of Las Vegas committed the crime. Levao had admitted to it and pleaded guilty to one county of theft of government funds.

According to court documents, from October 30, 2014 to March 6, 2018, Faamaligi Levao stole approximately $40,625 of her late husband’s Social Security benefits for her personal use.

On top of serving the year in federal prison, the judge also sentenced Levao to to three years probation.