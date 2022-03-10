LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As gas prices continue to soar across the nation, many are taking desperate measures by stealing gas from cars.



Stacy Houston woke up to all give of her work cars showing they were on empty.



“We came in to go so when one didn’t work, we jumped in the other and the other and started checking all the gages and were like oh my God all of our gas,” Houston said.



She realized this week she was the latest target for gas thieves. They opened her gas tank door and siphoned out her diesel fuel from her pick-up truck.

At the time, she had her work cars parked in front of their office on Flamingo Road where there were no surveillance cameras.



“They are huge, one of them is a 14-foot box truck that is like $200 worth of gas,” Houston said.



She is the owner of BIO-Clean Team, her livelihood depends on responding to clean-up calls any time of the day or night for homicides or suicides.



“I understand people are hurting but we are all in the same position we are all paying for the same gas, unfortunately, some of us are running emergency vehicles and we need fuel,” she said.

Houston says she has now decided to move her vehicles closer to her home where she can monitor them more closely.

Victor Botnari is the owner of Universal Motorcars, and tells 8 News Now he has gotten a few calls for people who have had damage done to their gas tanks because of gas thieves.



TONIGHT: Gas thieves are making their way around the valley. Stacy Houston woke up to all of her work vehicles emptied out. We also spoke with owner of Universal Motorcars who says he has gotten a few calls regarding this issue. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/Ncv5lQfilY — Victoria Saha (@VictoriaSaha) March 11, 2022

“This could be two or three thousand dollars easy in some of the cars,” Botnari said.

He had a replacement gas tank at his shop for a customer who had a gas thief drill a hole into their gas tank.



He said bigger cars are easier targets because of the straight fuel pipe.



There are some tips you can take so you aren’t the next target for gas thieves, such as parking in a garage or buying a gas cap lock.