Las Vegas woman pleads guilty to stealing 40 identities, illegally claiming $175K in unemployment

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman used her job in the medical industry to steal personal identifying information from patients and co-workers, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

Danielle Lacharis Buck, also known as Danielle Lacharis Lakey, 45, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated identity theft and one count of mail fraud. She faces from two to 20 years in prison.

According to the DOJ, Buck used at least 40 people’s names, dates of birth, and social security numbers to electronically file more than 50 false unemployment claims in California from Sept. 2010 to April 2019. She withdrew the cash using unemployment insurance benefits debit cards at various ATMs in Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

The investigation showed Buck was able to defraud the California Employment Development Department of approximately $175,622 over the nine-year period.

She is due to be sentenced in federal court on Jan. 25, 2022.