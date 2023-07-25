LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Las Vegas woman pleaded guilty to money laundering conspiracy and conspiracy to unlawfully bring Chinese nationals into the U.S. for financial gain, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Haiyan Liao, 46, engaged in a scheme with others to assist noncitizens from China in entering the U.S. by fraudulently obtaining visitor visas, according to court documents.

Liao and her co-conspirators submitted applications containing false statements to the U.S. Consulate in Guangzhou, China.

For the noncitizens whose applications were approved, Liao facilitated their travel to the United States and accompanied them on commercial flights to Queens and Brooklyn, New York. Four of the noncitizens were unaccompanied minors.

The noncitizens and their families paid thousands of dollars to Liao and others to get to the United States.

As a result of this scheme, Liao reaped at least $98,673.72 in illicit proceeds through wire transmissions from China to the United States.

Liao pleaded guilty to conspiracy to unlawfully bring aliens into the United States for financial gain, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, and money laundering conspiracy, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 8. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors