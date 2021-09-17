Las Vegas woman pleads for information after husband’s deadly motorcycle crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Las Vegas woman is asking the public for information about the crash that took her husband’s life in March.

It’s been six months since Steve Whited died in a motorcycle crash, but his wife Debra Whited told 8NewsNow she believes there is more to the case.

“In December, we were married 40 years,” Whited said of her late husband. “It’s just been really hard for me because nobody was expecting for him to die.”

Debra said Steve died after crashing his newly purchased motorcycle on Lamb Boulevard near Wyoming Avenue.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police traffic crash report, witnesses described an unknown car that reportedly turned in front of Steve on Lamb Boulevard, which caused him to swerve, lose control and run into a wall.

The case is closed, and no charges were filed, but Debra hopes to hear from the other person behind the wheel that day.

“Whoever that unknown car is that was there that night, that caused this accident,” Debra pleaded. “They need to come forward somehow.”

She told 8NewsNow she feels she and her family still don’t have the full story, so they’re asking for more answers.

“There’s not really a closure for my family on this,” she explained. “And that’s what’s upsetting about that.”

Debra said she hopes to move forward while remembering the man she never expected to lose so soon.

“I don’t know if I will ever get over this,” Debra concluded.

Police did not identify the car that pulled in front of Steve Whited on Lamb Boulevard on March 30, 2021, around 6:45 p.m.

Officers told 8 News Now this was considered a single-vehicle crash since the vehicle and motorcycle never collided.