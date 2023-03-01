LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman with a criminal history is facing DUI and reckless driving charges after allegedly fleeing from one crash and causing a second crash that left two women and a 6-month-old baby critically injured.

Tiffany Carter, 36, was taken into custody on Saturday, Feb. 25 at S. Nellis Boulevard and E. Vegas Valley Drive after police were flagged down by a motorist who said Carter, who was in a Dodge Ram truck, hit his car and as she was fleeing the scene she entered the intersection and struck a Toyota Corolla injuring the two women and child, according to the arrest report.

Police asked Carter if she had consumed any illicit drugs but her reply in the arrest report was redacted. She was given a field sobriety test and then placed under arrest for suspicion of impaired driving.

During an interview with police, Carter admitted to driving the truck when the first crash happened. According to the report, she told police when the driver involved in that crash approached her in a parking lot, she drove out of the parking lot and looked back to see if that driver was chasing her. When she turned back around, the intersection light was red and she couldn’t stop before hitting the Toyota.

Carter is charged with four counts of DUI resulting in substantial bodily injury, four counts of reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily injury, leaving the scene of an accident, and a violation of parole for first-degree kidnapping.

Police said a records check also showed the Dodge Ram’s registration was suspended. Carter also has a lengthy criminal history of arrests dating back to 2005 and convictions for kidnapping, burglary while in possession of a firearm, attempted robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Carter was still detained in Clark County Detention Center. She has a scheduled court appearance on March 6.