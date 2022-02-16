Las Vegas woman makes desperate plea after thief steals family ashes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tammy Angel would always have a rosary hanging on her rear-view mirror made with her sister’s ashes. Her other sister and two brother’s ashes were kept in a canister right by the driver’s seat. “They are like my guardian angels when I’m driving I say a little prayer,” Angel said.

However, on Monday morning she realized someone broke into her car in her apartment parking lot and took the only thing that was left of her family, along with a toolbox, some cash and a safe. “I just cried,” she said. ” I don’t think they realize what they took.”

Image: KLAS

Angel said her car doors were locked the night before, but the thieves got creative, possibly using a tool to pop the lock between the window because there was not any physical damage to her car.

Angel believes the thieves acted during the middle of the night. “There is supposed to be security that patrols the parking lot but I have never seen security,” Angel said.

Photo: KLAS

Right after 8 News Now interviewed Angel, a security guard patrolling the area in his car showed up. When asked how often he is there, he responded by saying he is there a lot.

The guard also claimed he did not know about the car being broken into in the apartment parking lot. “I just wish they would bring my family back everything else is just irrelevant,” Angel said.

Angel is willing to offer a $500 reward to anyone who can help bring those personal items back to her.