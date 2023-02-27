LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –– Nevada State Police identified a 64-year-old woman involved in a crash along I-15 and mile marker 60 that left a pedestrian dead.

It happened on Feb. 15 just before 5 p.m. when NSP responded to a reported crash.

Police later determined a tractor with a fuel tanker trailer was traveling northbound on I-15 south of mile marker 60 in the right travel lane.

For reasons unknown, the pedestrian, later identified as Sidney E. Adams, walked across the left

travel lane and into the right travel lane striking the left rear of the tractor-trailer.

Sidney was then redirected back into the left travel lane where unfortunately she was

struck by three more vehicles.

She later died from her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.