Las Vegas woman killed following crash near Apex

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a deadly crash in the northeast part of the valley early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to North Las Vegas Boulevard north of Pabco Road, near Apex, shortly after 4:00 a.m. after reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a car.

A 2018 Nissan Altima was traveling south on Las Vegas Blvd, north of Pabco when it struck a pedestrian walking the same way, police said.

The woman victim, who did not have any identification, died on the scene.

The 73-year-old male driver of the Nissan remained on the scene and showed no signs of impairment.

The crash is still under investigation.

The pedestrian’s death marked the 17th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2022.