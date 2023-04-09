LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman was killed in a fiery crash early Sunday after rear-ending a U-Haul moving truck stopped at a southeast valley intersection, Metro said.

The woman, driving a 2020 Toyota Corolla, was traveling at a high rate of speed on northbound Boulder Highway at about 1:47 a.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a news release.

Using evidence from the scene, witness statements and video, police said another woman in the moving truck was stopped at a red light on Boulder Highway at the intersection of Indios Avenue.

“The Toyota’s driver failed to slow or stop and collided with the rear of the U-Haul Truck,” police said in the release. Both vehicles then caught fire.

The Toyota driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the U-Haul, Angela Smith, 33, of Las Vegas, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The identity of the driver of the Toyota is pending family notification.

Her death marks the 31st traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction his year, according to the release.

The crash is under investigation by Metro’s collision investigation section.