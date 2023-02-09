LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman is charged with 31 counts of assisting in the preparation of false income tax returns, according to an indictment returned Wednesday by a federal grand jury.

Jessica Avras, who operated a tax preparation business, prepared and filed materially false federal income tax returns for clients that fraudulently reduced their tax liability or inflated their refunds, according to a news release from U.S. Department of Justice.

Prosecutors said the false filings were made from 2015 through 2020 and that in them she also fabricated deductions on her clients’ returns, including those for noncash charitable contributions, sales tax and unreimbursed employee expenses.

Avras is scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Brenda Weksler of the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada on Feb. 22.

If convicted, Avras faces a maximum penalty of three years in prison for each count.