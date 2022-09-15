FILE – In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Federal investigators believe a Las Vegas woman trafficked more than 3,000 counterfeit designer items which she offered for sale in her beauty supply store.

Amie Kamara, 31, was indicted Wednesday and is facing two charges of trafficking in counterfeit goods at her Aminic Beauty Supply store.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Kamara had fake handbags and clothing with “counterfeit marks that were identical to the genuine trademarks from Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Gucci, and other designer brands.”

Kamara is scheduled to go to trial on Nov. 14, 2022. If she is convicted, the maximum penalty is 20 years in prison, a term of a supervised release, and a fine.