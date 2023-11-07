LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – On Veterans Day, we honor those who sacrificed so much for our country, and for Lt. Col. Kourtney Logan, that means honoring her dad and other veterans in her life.

Her dad served 30 years of active duty and knew what opportunities the military provided as well as quality of life.

Lt. Col. Logan is the Commander of the 6th Medical Recruiting Battalion in Las Vegas and is currently a pediatric dentist.

“In terms of legacy it means so much to me to be able to take care of Army families that were just like my own and for the most part that are stationed overseas and I’m able to provide them comfort,” Lt. Col. Logan said.

After graduating from college and dental school, she became a dental court officer and served as a general dentist for a couple of years.

“I’ve been stationed in places like Germany and Korea, leading different Army clinics,” Lt. Col. Logan explained. “The Army has also developed me as a leader so now in my current position I am in charge of over 120 recruiting professionals and we’re responsible for picking the next generation of Army medical leaders.”

Lt. Col. Logan said representation matters to those following in her footsteps and she’s thankful to those who helped pave the way.

“I know my Army story of being the first in my family to go to dental school and becoming a board-certified pediatric dentist absolutely resonates because I was in their position 16 years ago,” added Lt. Col. Logan. “It’s because of all the mentors that I had in my career who really poured into me and have invested in my success and I will say a lot of my mentors did not look like me but they saw that I was passionate to make a change and serve and they really helped push me.”

Her goal is to make an impact on everyone she meets and she offers advice.

“Look at how you can make the world around you better and the Army remains such an awesome opportunity for you to grow and develop as a leader and as we say be all you can be,” Lt. Col. Logan said. “I also want to say thank you to all the veterans out there who have served. This generation has really served with distinction with the global war on terror so I just want to say thank you.”

