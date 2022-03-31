LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police arrested a woman last Thursday, accusing her of attempting to kill a woman with a pen and spraying hand sanitizer on a group, officers said.

When police arrived at the call of the reported battery near Vegas Drive and Decatur Boulevard, they said they found Sarah Sims, 41, on top of another woman and threatening to kill her with the writing device.

According to police, Sims had told the woman that “she was her hostage” and threw her on the ground with “the tip of a pen to her throat,” they wrote in an arrest report.

At one point, Sims “took out a bottle of hand sanitizer” and sprayed several people with the substance, police said. Sims also reportedly told the group she was going to “set them all on fire.”

Sims was combative during her arrest. She faces several charges, including assault and battery and is being held on $20,000 and had not posted bond as of Thursday.