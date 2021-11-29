Las Vegas woman gets probation for role in Medicaid fraud scheme

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 30-year-old woman was given a suspended sentence, placed on probation and ordered to pay $30,000 in a Medicaid fraud case, according to Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford.

Randi Jewel Lewis of Las Vegas received a suspended sentence, avoiding 19-48 months in prison. She pleaded guilty to one count of Medicaid fraud and one count of money laundering in a case that involved falsely billing for Medicaid services allegedly provided to Medicaid recipients.

District Court Judge Jasmin Lilly-Spells ordered Lewis to pay more than $30,000 in restitution, penalties and costs.

Lewis and co-defendant Shonna Nicole Marshall used the personal information of others without their knowledge or consent and transferred the funds into multiple bank accounts and to multiple associates in order to conceal the source of the funds, according to the Attorney General’s office.

Marshall, who pleaded guilty to one count of Medicaid fraud and 26 counts of money laundering, is scheduled to be sentenced in January.

“My office is committed to combatting Medicaid fraud to ensure the wellbeing of its recipients and to safeguard taxpayer resources,” Ford said. “Prosecutions of these types of crimes helps deter future crimes against the Medicaid system, and stop predatory fraudsters from gaming the system to their advantage.”

The investigation began after the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit received an allegation that Vegas Health LLC (Vegas Health) submitted false information to Medicaid. The investigation revealed that Lewis and Marshall formed a ghost company with the sole objective of fraudulently billing Medicaid.



Anyone wishing to report suspicions regarding any of these concerns may contact the MFCU at 702-486-3420 or 775-684-1100.