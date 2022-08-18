LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The discovery of unclaimed property proved to be a lifeline for one local woman, who like many others was out of work at the height of the pandemic.

It was 2020, The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) was stretched thin and problems plagued the system and unemployment claims were skyrocketing.

Stacey Miller Eisenberg told 8 News Now that she and her husband were both out of work but then a simple search online gave them some much-needed relief.

“It was one of those rock bottom times for everybody,” she said. “It was really a godsend at a time when we really needed it.”

Nevada Unclaimed Property exists for the purpose of accepting custody of abandoned property belonging to current or former residents and working to return the property to its rightful owners.

The Nevada Treasurer’s Office then works to help distribute the money and property back to the claimants.

The unclaimed property and money may have never made their way back to the proper owners due to misspellings on a check or address changes or even name changes.

According to the Nevada Treasurer’s Office website, the state is currently holding over $940 million in unclaimed property.

8 News Now spoke with Zack Conine the Nevada State Treasurer who said when new and corrected data began streaming in from DETR his department was ultimately able to return $2 million to people who had just lost their jobs by sending letters to those people.

“As of today we have more than one billion dollars worth of money for Nevadans,” Conine said.

In Eisenberg’s case, her money was listed under her maiden name.

“I was grateful to have it. It was mortgage payments and car payments and things to help keep us afloat because it’s been a rough couple of years,” she said.

For those interested in doing the same they can search the Nevada Treasurer’s site and search under their name.

Conine encourages the public to search their names as well as anyone they may know.

“Search everybody you know. It’s a great thing to say, by the by thanks for picking up my newspaper. I found a couple thousand dollars for you,” he added.

While much of the unclaimed property sits unidentified Conine told 8 News Now they were eventually able to cut through the government red tape and ultimately changed a law that now enables the treasurer to seek out people owed money.