LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman is facing multiple DUI charges in a Thanksgiving night crash in the west valley that killed another woman and injured several others, Metro police said.

Tierra Richardson, 24, of Las Vegas, was impaired when she lost control of her 2003 Nissan Altima on southbound South Fort Apache Road, near Red Hills Road, just before 11 p.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.

Her car struck the center median and then entered the northbound lanes of South Fort Apache where it struck the front of a 2022 Ford F-150 pickup and then the left side of a 2004 Pontiac GTO, according to a news release.

Metro is investigating a Thanksgiving night crash in the west valley that killed a woman and injured several others.

The driver of the GTO, a woman, 50, was taken to UMC Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Richardson’s passenger, Keitaro Horn, 24, also of Las Vegas, was critically injured, police said, and also was taken to UMC Medical Center. Richardson was taken to UMC with minor injuries.

The driver of the pickup, Mathew Hancock, 24, of Bakersfield, California, and two female passengers, 16 and 11, also of Bakersfield, claimed minor injures and “self-transported to a local hospital,” the release said.

Richardson is charged with DUI above the legal limit resulting in death and DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, according to online records from the Clark County Detention Center. She also faces two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm and several traffic violations, including driving with a suspended license.

She was scheduled to appear in court Saturday.

The death of the woman, whose identity is pending family notification, is the 136th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2022, police said.

The crash is being investigated by Metro’s collision investigation section