Las Vegas woman facing animal abuse charges after 2 dogs die in hot garage

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman faces two counts of animal abuse after police said her two dogs were confined to a garage when the outside temperature was 111 degrees.

Metro police said they responded to a home on Inland Court around 3 p.m. on Monday after a call from the homeowner, Iesha Hill, 30.

Hill told animal control officers her two dogs, Dice, a 4-year-old Pit Bull Terrier; and Diamond, a 1-year-old Pit Bull Terrier, had both died Sunday night in her garage, Hill’s arrest report said.

According to police, the dogs had been confined to the garage for “an excessive period of time.” There was also no food or water accessible when officers investigated, they wrote in the report.

One dog had cuts on its snout, indicating it was trying to dig into the concrete floor “to find cooler air,” the report said.

Police said it appears both dogs died of heat exhaustion and that the deaths “were a result of continual and prolonged neglect,” the report said.

Hill was due in court Tuesday.