LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman faces several charges after a suspected DUI crash that left a woman dead, according to an arrest report.

Cheyenne Day, 28, of Las Vegas, faces charges of DUI resulting in death, failure to decrease speed with due care, operating a vehicle with expired plates and registration, no proof of insurance, and driving without a driver’s license, records showed.

Cheyenne Day, 28, of Las Vegas (LVMPD)

On Aug. 28 around 10:50 a.m., Metro received several calls reporting a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of South Pecos Road and East Flamingo Road.

When officers arrived, they found Day lying in the grass of a nearby gas station. The report said that officers at the scene noticed several signs of impairment and that Day was unable to stand and needed support.

When an officer went to Day’s vehicle to look for the registration and insurance information, he opened the door and smelled a “strong odor of marijuana emitting from the interior,” the report said. The officer also found small pieces of marijuana flower on both front seats.

Evidence at the scene and witness statements showed that a Subaru Outback was stopped at a red light and behind it was a Chrysler 300, which was also stopped.

Day was driving northbound on Pecos, approaching the stopped cars, when she failed to decrease her speed and crashed into the Chrysler, causing it to crash into the Subaru, the report said.

The driver of the Chrysler, identified as Sherry Adair, was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver and passenger of the Subaru sustained minor injuries.

Day was also taken to a local hospital where officers conducted an impaired driving investigation. The report said that officers noticed Day had a blank stare, was confused at times, and her “attitude would change from polite and talkative to insulting.”

Judge Rebecca Saxe authorized the withdrawal of two blood samples from Day. The report did not reveal the results of the blood samples.

After the crash, it was revealed that Day did not have a valid driver’s license, the registration for the vehicle expired in 2021, and did not have insurance, the report said.

Day is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.