LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Las Vegas woman faces charges of malicious torture after a dog died when it was left tied up outside in triple-digit heat, according to an arrest report.

Deborah Hagen was arrested and faces a felony charge of animal cruelty after she claimed she had fallen asleep inside her home, police stated.

On July 21, Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers arrived at a home near North Las Vegas Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue around 4:30 p.m. after they received a call that a dog had died.

According to Metro police officers investigating the incident, the temperature in Las Vegas on that day reached 114 degrees and an excessive heat warning was in effect that week.

Clark County Animal Protections Services told police they had also received calls from residents in the neighborhood who said they had seen the dog tied to the porch stairway of the residence and that it appeared to be deceased.

Callers also told animal protection services that the dog did not appear to have any food, water, or shelter from the sun, the arrest report said.

When officers contacted Hagen she identified herself as the dog owner and told them that she had let her 10-year-old, 45-pound terrier tied up outside to use the restroom at 5 p.m. on July 20 and then fell asleep. Although, it was later determined that she gave other accounts on the time frame.

Hagen then told officers that she was awakened by her roommate who told her that her dog was lying outside dead.

She also told police officers she did not know how much time had passed or what time she was awakened. Hagen then told police she attempted to call Animal Control to advise them that her dog had passed away but said she could not reach anyone.

It was later determined by police that Hagen had called Animal Control on July 21, shortly after 6:30 p.m. to request a pick-up of a dead dog. The circumstance of the dog’s death was not provided and therefore treated as a low-priority case.

Hagen claimed her roommate would verbally abuse her dog and would leave the dog outside every day in order to protect her from her roommate, according to the report.

She then told police she tied her dog to a porch post on July 20, at 4:30 p.m., and planned to leave the dog there overnight, which she said was common practice, the report also stated.

Hagen also claimed she cut her dog’s leash to about half a car length to prevent the dog from getting too close to neighbors’ cars. Police stated in the report the leash did not appear long enough to stretch to the area under the porch where two empty bowls were visible, the report stated.

A witness told police they spotted the dog dead during the early morning hours of July 20, however, Hagen seemed confused and did not believe that could be accurate, the report stated.

Hagen faces a felony of willful and malicious torture of a dog.