LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman is facing charges after she was arrested for driving a stolen vehicle and trying to evade police with some dangerous driving maneuvers, according to her arrest report.

Daisy Olivas, 35, drove at speeds in excess of 90 mph, over cement medians, and on the wrong side of the road, with her headlights turned off for approximately 50 minutes while police attempted to stop her just after midnight on Saturday, Sept. 17, the report stated.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Air Support helicopter received a notification of a stolen 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck while flying around the area of Lake Mead and Lamb boulevards. Officers were able to locate the truck and give updates on its movement to officers on the ground.

According to the arrest report, officers attempted to stop the truck near the intersection of Carey Avenue and Pecos Road, but the truck “drove away at a high rate of speed” ignoring the officers’ lights and sirens.

Police continued to follow the truck for around 50 minutes during which time Olivas drove erratically causing other drivers to maneuver away to avoid a crash, the report said.

The truck did come to a stop on Carroll Street in a North Las Vegas neighborhood where Olivas attempted to run from officers but was taken into custody

The report said Olivas also had an active warrant from Nevada Parole and Probation for possession of a controlled substance. She has a hearing on the violation scheduled for Sept. 27.

When police checked the truck, they noticed it was missing internal parts and there was no key in the ignition even though the vehicle was running at the time.

Olivas is facing the following charges:

Possession of stolen vehicle

Aggressive driving

Driver disobeying peace officer, endangering other persons

Arrest for violation of probation

Olivas is due to have a preliminary hearing on Oct. 4, 2022.