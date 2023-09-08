Angelena Aguilar faces her third charge of possession of a stolen vehicle in 30 days. (LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman faces her third charge of being in possession of a stolen vehicle in 30 days after she allegedly crashed a stolen truck while under the influence days after she was released from jail, documents from Metro police said.

At around 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4, police were called to the 4700 block of Boulder Highway after a man in his 80s called 911 to report that his pickup truck was stolen, an arrest report said.

The victim told police that he took his vehicle to a tire shop, and while he was there, an “unknown” white woman approached him and asked for a ride, the report stated.

According to the report, the victim had agreed to give the woman a ride when she asked for money. The victim told police that he told her he would give her $30 in exchange for “sexual favors and company.”

The victim told police that when they returned to his home, the woman grabbed his wallet and keys. While trying to stop her from leaving, he grabbed her hair and she began to hit him.

The report stated that the victim was able to get his wallet back, but she took his keys, got into his pickup, and left.

On Sept. 5 at around 11:40 a.m., officers were called to the area of Eastern and Kirk avenues after a pickup truck was involved in a rollover crash. The person who called to report the crash told police that a Hispanic woman in her 20s had left the scene of the crash.

The report stated that the truck was traveling at around 45 mph on Eastern Avenue when it “suddenly” made a right turn onto Kirk Avenue without slowing down, causing the truck to hit the sidewalk and rollover.

Police said the driver was driving recklessly and unsafely, resulting in the rollover.

According to the report, an officer at the scene spotted a woman who matched the description the witness gave crossing Eastern Avenue near the crash. She was detained and later identified as Angelena Aguilar.

Angelena Aguilar faces her third charge of possession of a stolen vehicle in 30 days. (LVMPD)

The report stated that when told why she was being held, Aguilar said that she was “just” released from jail on charges related to the possession of a stolen vehicle.

Police said that Aguilar appeared to show signs of impairment, due to her body “involuntarily twitching” and her making “irregular” statements. She was unable to focus on one thing at a time, the report stated.

Officers found a glass smoking pipe with a “white crystal-like substance burnt residue” inside. The pipe appeared to be used for meth, the report said.

According to the report, Aguilar told police she did not know the truck was stolen and that she was “only a passenger” in the truck.

Surveillance video from a nearby home showed a person who looked like Aguilar leaving the driver’s side of the truck after the crash, the report stated. The video also showed a Hispanic man exiting from the passenger side of the truck and running away.

Aguilar was arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle, DUI, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and reckless driving. She was released on the bail conditions of “staying out of trouble” and “no driving.” Her next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 3.

Aguilar was arrested three times in 30 days for possession of a stolen vehicle. On Aug. 9, she was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a drug without a prescription, and DUI.

On Aug. 30, just six days before her most recent arrest, she was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.

According to the arrest report, Aguilar had also been arrested for grand larceny in North Las Vegas in 2019.