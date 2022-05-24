LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman has changed her plea more than a year after being charged with open murder in connection to the death of her husband.

On Monday, Emily Aiko Ikuta made the decision to plead guilty by way of the Alford decision for second-degree murder, according to court documents.

By signing the plea, she admitted she would likely be convicted at trial.

Both parties agreed to a 10 to 25-year sentence in the Nevada Department of Corrections.

The incident took place on March 22, 2021, when Ikuta’s husband, Jourell Ng, was shot to death at his home.

According to police, Ng had a live chat session active on his computer. The person he was chatting with heard what was going on in the background as he died.

Ng died of an apparent gunshot wound in the couple’s southwest valley apartment.

When Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers arrived on the scene, Ikuta told police she returned from walking the dog and found Ng on the floor with a gun next to him, and she had called 911.

During the investigation, inconsistencies surfaced between physical evidence and Ikuta’s account, according to a declaration of warrant/summons report from Metro police.

Police also found surveillance video from a nearby Ring camera that conflicted with Ikuta’s claim that she had been out walking the dog before finding the body.

Ikuta’s sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday, August 3.