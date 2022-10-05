LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As Hispanic Heritage Month continues, 8 news now is shining a spotlight on members within the community.

Oralia Jacobo began her career at a popular fast food chain, and now she is paying it forward by motivating others to do the same.

For more than 15 years Jacobo has been part of the McDonald’s family in Las Vegas. The Acapulco native says she took a chance on herself when she first came to the U.S. and followed the one thing she loved.

“The egg McMuffin brought me to McDonald’s because it’s my favorite sandwich,” said Jacobo.

Jacobo applied to the company and was hired for what she said was one of the hardest positions she’s ever held.

“Right away they put me in the drive-thru when I knew nothing about McDonald’s,” she said. “I felt like it was a challenge and I like challenges.”

Over the years that challenge allowed her to move up the ranks within the company, and her work ethic was recognized. In 2020 Jacobo received the McDonald’s Ray Kroc Award, which is awarded to the top one percent of restaurant managers worldwide for their actions, behaviors, and superior business results.

Now, this community leader is sharing her story in hopes of inspiring other Latinos never to give up, and be proud of who they are.

“I’m very proud to say that I’m Mexican because I’m very proud to be Hispanic.”

Jacobo stressed how diversity is crucial in the workplace since Las Vegas is a melting pot of cultures. She also mentioned that the egg McMuffin sandwich has kept her smiling throughout the years.