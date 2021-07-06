Las Vegas woman dies in June 30 crash on northbound I-15 near St. Rose Parkway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman died in a June 30 crash on Interstate 15 after her vehicle left the road and hit a traffic barrier just north of St. Rose Parkway.

Kelly Cover, 40, was taken to University Medical Center after the 11 p.m. crash and was declared dead at the hospital. She was the only occupant of the vehicle, according to a Nevada Highway Patrol news release.

A preliminary investigation has not determined why Cover’s northbound Jeep Patriot went off the road into the left paved shoulder. The Jeep struck an impact attenuator — a device meant to cushion crashes on impact — and rotated counterclockwise, coming to rest partially in the far-left travel lane.

(Courtesy, Nevada Highway Patrol)

Debris from the crash damaged two passing vehicles.

This marks the Nevada Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s 38th fatal crash resulting in 46 fatalities for 2021.