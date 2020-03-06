Las Vegas woman Diane Orgill recognized as ‘Remarkable Woman’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Four Las Vegas valley women were nominated as “Remarkable Women of Las Vegas” for the positive impact they have made on the community. But there could only be one winner and she was announced Friday morning.

Diane Orgill has given her time selflessly for decades. She was nominated along with hundreds of other women. She stood out because of her willingness to help animals and people during their most vulnerable hours.

She helped create the very first spay and neuter clinic in Las Vegas that is now known as The Animal Foundation which has made it a goal to get as many animals adopted as possible.

She was nominated by the American Red Cross where she has volunteered countless hours for the past 13 years. Over that time, she has helped hundreds of people get through difficult situations, including victims of the Oct. 1, 2017 mass shooting.

“On Oct. 1, 2017, Diane responded to the tragic shooting at Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas, working countless hours at the family assistance center to help the community in its darkest hours. During that time she was a case worker, sun up and sun down, giving comfort and care to those impacted by the shooting,” said Donna Robinson, American Red Cross.

“How she copes, in moments of chaos as a fire has broken out, and you have 60 people displaced from an apartment, every one of them needs assistance. And how she kind of very coolly, goes through and makes sure those needs are met, with compassion and with that real humanity,” said Jennifer Sparks, American Red Cross.

“Volunteer, humanitarian, teacher,wife, friend, Diane has many roles, no one of them small, she has brought grace and skill and compassion to all of them and for this, and so much more, the Southern Nevada Chapter of the American Red Cross puts her forward for recognition as a remarkable woman,” Robinson said.

Orgill will travel to New York and be on the Mel Robbins show where the national winner for Nexstar’s Remarkable Women of the Year will be announced.