LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman in the east Las Vegas valley told 8 News Now her apartment is unlivable and she is desperate for repairs to be made. However, she claims that her calls for help are falling on deaf ears.

Brittany Davis has lived at the Tide on Palms for the last three years. However, she has not been able to live there safely since January, when her bedroom ceiling came down.

“All of a sudden we hear a big splash; all of the plaster came crashing down onto the bed and my floor,” Davis said.

It is now March and that massive hole is still there.

“This could have been way worse, if I was in my bed all of that would have come down on me, then what?” Davis said.

Davis told 8 News Now there haven’t been any answers to the multiple requests she has put in for the repairs.

Under Nevada law landlords must fix repairs within 14 days. On Thursday, Davis received a notice to pay her rent or get out.

The dilemma is that Davis has been on the county’s rental assistance program since last year and has a new application pending.

8 News Now reached out to the leasing manager regarding the situation. When asked if they were aware of Davis’s ceiling and if they knew when it would be fixed, 8 News Now was turned away.

The manager also did not answer if they made any inspections on the other buildings.

8 News Now also reached out to the owners of the property, PGM management, but has heard back at this time.

According to the Civil Law Self-Help Center, people with a habitability issue and a pending CHAPS application are in a difficult position, as they are behind on their rent, so withholding rent is not an option. Tenants should respond to any eviction notice and notify the court that they have a CHAPS application. For more information, visit this website.