LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman who lost her husband in a head-on collision nearly one year ago has a message of hope for those coping with grief.

Jose Tabares, 48, was killed on Feb. 5 when a wrong-way driver struck Tabares’ vehicle south of the South Town Center Drive intersection on the 215 Beltway. Nearly one year later, the former 8 News Now team member and father of two is remembered by his wife. She said the last thing she heard him say was, “I love you.”

Jessica Jordan-Tabares, Jose Tabares’ wife, remembered the moments leading to the deadly crash. After a friend’s birthday party, the two joined Jessica’s brother-in-law and girlfriend for tacos. Jessica said she had been asleep for only a few minutes before the collision that killed Jose.

“When I woke up, I was still with my seatbelt on,” Jessica said. “I realized I couldn’t breathe.”

Jessica recounted looking at Jose’s seat but finding it was no longer there.

Police say Jose’s vehicle was struck head-on by a wrong-way driver. That vehicle’s driver also died as a result of the crash.

Jessica admits to anger following the collision, saying she was mad at God after losing her husband. However, she said she doesn’t carry resentment. Instead, she said she is focusing on healing, adding that she still talks to her late husband.

“I talk to Jose as soon as I wake up, when I go to sleep, during the day, [and] when I’m at work,” Jessica said. She’s sharing her road to healing on social media, something that one expert said is commendable.

“Grief is something always continuously moving in you,” said Margarita Romano, Clinical Director for Fuente de Vida, an organization that offers mental health services in Las Vegas. “You can be sad — you can be angry sometimes.”

Romano said acknowledgment is critical to the grieving process, something Jessica said she takes to heart.

“We must care for who we are next,” said Jessica.