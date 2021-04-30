Las Vegas woman convicted of sending threatening letters to mother’s supervisor

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 27-year-old Las Vegas woman was convicted Thursday of sending threatening letters to her mother’s former supervisor and lawyers for the mother’s former employer.

Latonia Smith was convicted of five counts of mailing threatening communications through the U.S. Mail, according to a news release from Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada.

In three of the letters, Smith wrote: “Your throat will be slit you will be recorded as the blood spills from your neck and just as you gasp to take your final undeserving breath three bullets will be placed right through your skull,” according to court documents.

In another letter, she told recipients they had been “added to the hit list” and it would be the “end of lives.”

The letters were sent between Aug. 11, 2018, and Oct. 1, 2019, according to evidence presented at a five-day trial.

The employer was not identified in information provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Smith faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a fine. U.S. District Judge Richard F. Boulware presided over the trial. The court has not yet scheduled a sentencing hearing.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Reno Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Steven Myhre and Daniel Clarkson.