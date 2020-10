LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegan has made it to the finalist round in Live Kelly and Ryan’s “Halloween Boxtumes Contest” and viewers will help decide who is the winner.

Kari Curletto from Las Vegas is among the finalists with her Godzilla theme.

Viewers can vote on their favorite until 9 a.m.(Pacific Time) Wed. Oct 21 and help decide the winner of this year’s “Halloween Boxtumes Contest.” The winner will take home $5,000 and a year of Amazon Prime.

You can vote at this link.