Las Vegas woman charged with buying pistol for another person

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman is charged with one count of making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm, a crime that carries a possible 10-year prison sentence and a $250,000 fine.

Chandra Bridges, 26, is accused of buying a .380 caliber pistol for someone else in September 2019 — often called a “straw purchase,” according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Bridges made her first court appearance on Thursday, where U.S. Magistrate Judge Elayna Youchah set a jury trial date of May 17.

According to an indictment, on or about September 26, 2019, Bridges falsely represented to a Federal Firearms Licensee that she was the actual buyer of a Smith and Wesson Bodyguard .380 caliber pistol.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly Sokolich is prosecuting the case.

This case is part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws.