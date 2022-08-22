LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman is hoping the community can help her find her missing service animal, however, the animal in question is not a traditional service animal, such as a dog, but rather, a tortoise.

It went missing on Saturday, Aug. 13 from her home near Edna and Lindell, near Roundy Elementary and Potosi Park.

“I wasn’t always like this, said Kymberly Blowers. “But you know it’s a tortoise, so I can keep up with him.”

Blowers has multiple sclerosis and must use a wheelchair to get around, and Watson the tortoise is her service animal.

Watson the service tortoise

“He’s like my little man, we rescued him last year,” said Blowers.

She has given him a great home, but earlier this month everything changed. She said the mail carrier left the gate open and Watson got out.

Donald Somerville, Blowers’ neighbor, said he only had the chance to meet Watson once. He said he was a friendly little guy. But, weeks later he got a knock on his door.

“She knocked on my door and asked me if I had seen the tortoise,” said Somerville. “I said no, I thought ‘Well, maybe somebody stopped and picked it up.'”

Blowers took to social media and set up a GoFundMe in an effort to raise a $650 reward for the return of Watson.

“I just want him to come home,” Blowers told 8 News Now.