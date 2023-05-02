LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Police are searching for a woman who has gone missing after recently being arrested on robbery and burglary charges.

Nicole Waters, 51, was arrested on March 22, after police said she was caught on video stealing items from a retail business while telling employees, “You will never catch me.”

Waters was caught a few days later and after going before a judge she was released from custody.

Police said she has since ‘disappeared’ and has not shown up to court.

Those with information on her whereabouts are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.