LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of her boyfriend on Feb. 28.

Erica Stacy is being charged with open murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder with a deadly weapon. Donald Green, mentioned by police in connection with the murder, who Stacy was believed to be romantically involved with, is still at large.

According to Metro police, officers responded to reports of shots fired at approximately 12:43 a.m. in front of a residence in downtown Las Vegas. When police arrived, they found the victim, Brian Ramey, suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to police, video surveillance obtained from nearby homes showed a red Dodge Challenger and a grey or black Chevy Camaro, both purchased by Stacey and Ramey two days before, involved in a confrontation.

Police believe that Stacy and Green were in the Challenger, driven by Stacy.

In the video, police said, the Challenger was stopped when a minute later, the Camaro, believed to be driven by Ramey, arrived and blocked the Challenger’s path.

Police believe that Ramey got out of his car and was confronted by Green, who left the Challenger and walked up to the victim.

Video surveillance showed Ramey attempt to run away from Green before Green shot him multiple times in the back as Stacy drove away, according to police.

Police believe that Green then drove Ramey’s car away from the scene.

Ramey was transported to UMC Trauma shortly after the alleged shooting, where he was pronounced deceased at 1:17 a.m.

Witnesses near the residence said they heard three to five shots fired before they saw Ramey lying in the street, police said.

Police said Stacy told Ramey’s family that they had been drinking at 6 p.m. on Feb. 27, but got into an argument before Ramey left their apartment, and they continued to argue over the phone. She said she had not heard from him since about one hour before the alleged shooting.

According to police, Ramey’s phone was turned off shortly after the murder, and it has still not been located.

Records, police say, show Stacy and Green fled to California together. A record check also showed a previous battery domestic violence report was filed between Green and Stacy on March 26.