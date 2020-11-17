Las Vegas woman arrested for shooting at boyfriend from balcony near University Center Drive and Twain

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A domestic dispute landed a Las Vegas woman in jail. Ishara Lathan, 23, is facing the following charges:

Assault Constituting Domestic Violence with a Deadly Weapon

Discharge Firearm from or Within a Structure

Possession of Firearm with Altered or Obliterated Serial Number

DIscharging Weapons Where Persons May be Endangered

According to an arrest report released Monday, Metro Police received calls Saturday night around 12:40 a.m. that Lathan was shooting at her boyfriend from the balcony of an apartment in the area.

It happened at 3875 S. Cambridge Street near University Center Drive and E. Twain Avenue.

The man, who has been identified by police as Lathan’s boyfriend, Tony Gilliam, was in the parking lot running away from her, the report said.

According to Metro, when officers arrived at the scene, Lathan had already fled the area in a black Audi. Officers were able to stop her, and that is when Ishara Lathan was arrested.

Lathan admitted to the police that she was shooting at Gilliam. However, according to the arrest report, when they tried to question him, he was not as forthcoming about what happened to lead up to shots being fired.

Metro said Gilliam and Lathan lived together.

Lathan was taken to the Clark County Detention Center where she was booked on the charges listed above.