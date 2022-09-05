LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run that claimed the life of a 40-year-old Las Vegas woman.

Zahrai Mendez-Amador, 31, of Las Vegas, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 5, and faces hit-and-run charges according to police.

The crash occurred just days before on Friday, Sept. 2 at 10:54 p.m. on East Cheyenne Avenue at Queen Street, near Pecos.

The 40-year-old woman who has not been identified was crossing the road outside of an established crosswalk when she was allegedly hit by Mendez-Amador’s 2018 Chevrolet Equinox, according to a police release.

The pedestrian died at the scene, despite life-saving efforts by medical personnel on scene that night.

Mendez-Amador is accused of leaving the scene without checking on the welfare of the pedestrian and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, the release stated.