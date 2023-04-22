LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman who was wanted in the battery of a 73-year-old woman was arrested after she was accused of throwing a rock at the woman’s face, an arrest report said.

Savannah Johnson, 33, of Las Vegas is facing a charge of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm on a vulnerable victim/older person, records showed.

Photo of Savannah Johnson provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

On March 23 around 6:25 p.m., officers responded to a report of a woman who was hit in the head with a rock at a restaurant near Rainbow Boulevard and Lake Mead Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found the victim sitting outside with an employee applying pressure to her head.

The victim told police that she was riding an RTC bus when she decided to take a photo of the sunset to send to her son who lives out of state. While she was taking the photos, a woman, later identified as Johnson, became upset and asked, “Are you taking pictures of me?” police said.

The victim explained to Johnson that she was not taking pictures of her but of the scenery. The victim got off of the bus and Johnson got off at the same stop, the report said. The victim then saw a restaurant and decided to stop to get food.

When the victim entered the restaurant, she saw Johnson already inside. Johnson turned toward the victim and threw a rock at her, hitting her in the forehead, police said. The victim was knocked unconscious and fell to the ground. Johnson then kicked the victim before leaving the restaurant.

An employee told police that when Johnson entered the restaurant, she was holding a large rock and said that she was being “chased,” by another woman, the report said.

Police received a call from a concerned citizen who identified the suspect as Johnson. She was taken into custody on April 19.

She was taken to the Clark County Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court on April 25.