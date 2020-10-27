Las Vegas woman arrested after neighbor killed as he tried to break up fight

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 34-year-old woman was arrested Monday after a dispute left a neighbor dead of a gunshot wound two days earlier.

Police say Toalian Banks fled the scene Saturday following a dispute between neighbors. Reports at the time indicate Banks left her two children at the scene of the shooting, which occurred at an apartment complex near Eastern Avenue at Stewart Avenue

Police responded to reports of a shooting at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Marlin Avenue. Officers located an man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to UMC Trauma where he later died.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives identified Banks as a suspect after interviews with neighbors. Police said an ongoing dispute turned into a fight when Banks approached another woman and started pushing her.

The woman Banks was pushing is described by police as the girlfriend of the man who was shot.

The girlfriend arrived home from work and as she walked through the courtyard, she was approached by Banks, who began pushing her, police said.

Several people tried to intervene and Banks began pepper spraying everyone, according to police.

Banks then pulled out a handgun and fired a single shot, striking the victim, who was trying to break up the fight, police said.

Banks then fled the area in her vehicle, according to witnesses. Banks was taken into custody without incident on Monday.

The identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.