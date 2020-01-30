Las Vegas woman arrested after allegedly lying about son’s health, collecting donations

NYE COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman is in jail in Nye County, accused of lying about her son having leukemia and accepting donations for him. Tiffany Dearmond, 31, is facing several charges.

Nye County deputies were tipped off that Dearmond had been telling the community her son had cancer and needed help paying for treatment.

She collected hundreds of dollars on GoFundMe and received donations from the sheriff’s office and firefighters.

Dearmond was booked into the Nye County Detention Center. She is charged with obtaining money under false pretense, false written statement to obtain property or credit, false report of crime and offer false written evidence.