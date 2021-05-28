Las Vegas woman accused of violating trade restrictions with Iran

FILE – In this Thursday, April 18, 2019, file photo, a sign for the Department of Justice hangs in the press briefing room at the Justice Department, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman has been indicted on charges of violating restrictions on trade with Iran.

Tina Chen, 47, owner of Top One Zone, LLC, is accused of exproting electronic and computer components in violation of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) and the Iranian Transactions and Sanctions Regulations.

Chen — who also uses the aliases Ya When Chen, Wen Tina Chen, Tina Dunbar, and Tina Dubner — could face 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine if she is convicted.

A federal indictment alleges that Chen conspired with others to buy and export goods from companies in the United States, and then send those goods to individuals in Iran through companies in Hong Kong from about November 2015 to May 2019.

Authorities allege that Chen concealed the identities of the end users, and she did not have a license from the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Chen is charged with one count of conspiracy to unlawfully export goods to Iran. The U.S. Department of Justice announced the indictment in Washington D.C.

Chen made her initial court appearance Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Nancy J. Koppe, who is based in Reno. A jury trial is scheduled for July 26.

Assistant Attorney General John C. Demers for the Justice Department’s National Security Division, Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Aaron C. Rouse of the FBI made the announcement.

The FBI’s Las Vegas Field Office and the Department of Commerce, Bureau of Industry and Security, Office of Export Enforcement are investigating the case.