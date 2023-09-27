LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Las Vegas woman accused of stabbing and killing her mother has pleaded guilty, according to court records.

Hend Karim Bustami pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Sept. 26, nearly a year after her mother’s death.

According to court records, as part of the agreement, she pleaded “guilty but mentally ill” to second-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

Bustami was originally charged with murdering Afaf Hussanen, 61, in October in a south Las Vegas valley neighborhood near Jones Boulevard and Cactus Avenue.

Hend Bustami is accused of killing her mother. (Credit: LVMPD)

A grand jury indicted Bustami on the murder charge in March, records showed.

During the grand jury hearing, prosecutors played the panel a 911 call police said Bustami made on Oct 26.

“I think I killed my mommy,” the woman, prosecutors said is Bustami, told a dispatcher. Police believed Bustami broke a glass table over her mother’s head and then stabbed her with shards of glass, documents said.

At the time, she pleaded not guilty to the murder charges.

Photos shown to the grand jury include an image of the table accompanied by shards of glass. (KLAS)

As 8 News Now first reported, police said in August they arrested Bustami for reportedly skipping out on a restaurant tab and violating airport rules at Harry Reid International Airport. Bustami told officers at the time that she was under arrest because she was so good-looking, an arrest report said.

She also pleaded guilty to charges of burglary, invasion of the home, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, sale of a controlled substance, or gaming crimes, for which she had prior felony convictions.

Bustami’s sentencing phase is scheduled for Dec. 19, according to court records. She could face 10 years to life on the charge of second-degree murder alone, records show.