Las Vegas woman accused of stabbing, killing boyfriend with butcher knife

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend with a butcher knife during an argument Monday night, killing him, Metro Police said.

Maria Campos, 42, faces one charge of open murder with a deadly weapon, according to her arrest report. Police arrested her around 10:45 p.m. Monday near Bonanza and Maryland Parkway.

Police said officers arrived to the home after receiving a 911 call about a man who was bleeding. When they arrived, officers said Campos initially told them the victim, Mario Vazquez, had fallen and stabbed himself.

Vazquez was unresponsive when EMTs arrived and died at UMC later in the evening, the report said.

Campos told police she and Vazquez got into a fight after he came home, and it “was obvious he was upset about something,” the report said. An argument ensued, and Campos grabbed a butcher knife, stabbing him. She told police she did not intend to kill him.

Campos was being held Wednesday without bail.