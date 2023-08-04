LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman faces armed robbery and kidnapping charges after a police report said she lured a man to a fake rideshare vehicle and took him to a Las Vegas motel to rob him.

According to a report from Las Vegas police, on June 21 at 2:20 a.m., police received word of an armed robbery at the Diamond Inn on Las Vegas Boulevard near Odgen Avenue in Downtown Las Vegas.

According to the victim, he had been playing poker at the Horseshoe Las Vegas when he decided to leave. The victim walked towards the valet exit to order an Uber rideshare vehicle, as he was admittedly “very intoxicated.” On his way to the exit, he encountered a woman, identified by police as Rayjahnae Jones.

Jones told the victim that she wanted to share an Uber with him, so the victim never completed the rideshare request on his phone, according to the report. Soon, the victim said, a red sedan arrived, to which Jones ushered the victim, saying that this vehicle was the rideshare she had ordered.

The victim told police that he became suspicious of the situation when Jones never asked where the victim lived. The vehicle arrived at the Diamond Inn Motel, where the victim said he walked into a motel room. As he entered the room, the victim said he was attacked from behind by two Black men, one of which had a gun, and demanded the victim get on the ground.

A fight ensued, the victim said, resulting in him being struck in the head with the gun. The victim said he fought off the assailants, but not before they took his backpack and cell phone. He was able to use his smartwatch to contact police, the report says.

LVMPD records showed various previous charges for Rayjahnae Jones, including soliciting or engaging in prostitution. Jones was arrested on July 25 on charges related to the armed robbery. She faces robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery charges, and kidnapping.

Jones was taken to the Clark County Detention Center, but she was released and told to “stay out of trouble” as part of her bail condition. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 29, 2024.