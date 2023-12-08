Las Vegas (KLAS) — Las Vegas police said the woman accused of setting a large apartment fire and displacing 21 people allegedly set her clothes and mattress on fire before running from police on the scene, police documents said.

On Dec. 4 at around 8:40 a.m., dispatchers learned of a large fire at an apartment complex near the intersection of Viking and Wynn roads in central Las Vegas. Callers also told 911 that people were already evacuating and running from the building.

According to fire officials, no one was killed, but officials declared the building a total loss, impacting around 15 apartment units.

Police arrested Mariza Arteaga Muller, 41, after her son named her as a person of interest, according to the arrest report.

He told police he was sleeping when the fire alarm started going off. His mom told him there was a fire and he found an “[arrangement] of clothing in an unusual pattern” on her bedroom mattress, which was on fire, the report stated.

Mariza Arteaga Muller, 41, was arrested by Las Vegas Metropolitan police and faces charges of first-degree arson and false statements to obstruct a public officer in this case following a central valley fire. (LVMPD)

He said that she previously attempted to start a fire in the past month, documents stated.

Arteaga Muller’s son told police he tried to put the fire out with a blanket, but was unsuccessful. Instead, he left the apartment and called the fire department. When he asked his mother why she did it, she said nothing and walked away, according to the report.

An officer spotted Arteaga Muller walking southbound on Arville and called out to her, asking her to stop. She shook her head no and started to walk away, the report stated. When the officer continued asking her to stop, she began running away from him.

Officers were able to restrain Arteaga Muller and take her into custody. She refused to acknowledge officers and would not speak to anyone.

While Arteaga Muller was held in a patrol car, she managed to slip out of her left handcuff and tried to open the door of the vehicle.

Fire officials said 18 adults, three children, and 10 animals were displaced due to the fire. The Red Cross of Southern Nevada is assisting a total of 32 people as a result of this fire.

Arteaga Muller faces charges of arson in the first degree and making false statements to obstruct a public officer. She is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on a $21,000 bail. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 11 at 7:30 a.m.