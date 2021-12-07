Las Vegas woman accused in DUI crash poured out tequila before leaving scene, hopping bus, police say

Taleah Westbrook faces a long list of charges, including driving while intoxicated, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and resisting a public officer. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman reportedly poured out a bottle of tequila before leaving the scene of a crash, hopping a bus and running from police.

Taleah Westbrook, 20, faces a long list of charges, including driving while intoxicated, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and resisting a public officer.

Police said Westbrook was involved in a crash just before 3 p.m. on Nov. 30 at the intersection of Fremont Street and Eastern Avenue.

A caller said Westbrook was driving a car that collided with another vehicle. The caller told police Westbrook was “dumping alcohol out of a bottle of tequila onto the ground, which was in the vehicle,” an arrest report said.

The other driver took a photo of Westbrook stumbling, the report said. She then ran away.

A Las Vegas Metropolitan police air unit later spotted Westbrook at a bus stop. An officer on the ground then boarded the bus and saw a woman matching Westbrook’s description, the report said.

While the officer was attempting to place Westbrook into custody, she ran off across traffic, the report said. Westbrook slipped several times while running from officers, but one officer was able to tackle her, the report said.

Police later determined the vehicle Westbrook was driving was stolen earlier in the month, the report said.

Court records indicate Westbrook recently pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted battery with substantial bodily harm, however, the plea will likely be voided due to the new charges.

A judge released Westbrook on Dec. 1. Her case is not due back in court until March.

