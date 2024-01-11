LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas is a city known for its showmanship, so it should come as no surprise that a local park features the bird species best recognized for its dazzling plumage.

Peacocks, technically known as peafowl, roam Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs to the delight and wonder of locals and tourists. However, the show might be over if something doesn’t change for the six male peacocks remaining at the city property.

“We don’t have any female peahens at the moment,” said Janna Hudson, Floyd Lamb Park Facility and Event Coordinator.

Janna Hudson talks about the peacocks at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. (Eric Jungblut / KLAS)

Hudson and other staff explained to 8 News Now the situation for the remaining peacocks is complicated since the wild fowl can’t be mated with their domestic counterparts, of which there are a few in neighboring properties.

“Our city team is figuring out what are our options,” Las Vegas Councilwoman Nancy Brune said. “Because it is such a unique feature the park would feel different if you didn’t come out here expecting to see the peacocks so hopefully, we can find a way to support the next generation.”

This bloodline of peafowl dating back nearly 80 years ago when it was used as a ranch by Prosper Jacob Goumond who brought cattle, horses and birds, the peacocks making for excellent watchdogs due to the reach of their calls.

Las Vegas City Councilwoman Nancy Brune talks about the peacocks at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. (Eric Jungblut / KLAS)

Councilwoman Brune spoke with 8 News Now about what organizations would be able to provide more resources to save this bloodline of remaining peacocks, mentioning the Centennial Commission and the State Historic Preservation Office.

However, with no resources or plan for an introduction of a new wild peahen it appears this will be the last generation from the Goumond ranch unless something changes.

“I hope not, but we will see what happens,” Hudson said.

The City of Las Vegas responded to 8 News Now about how they plan to approach the issue of preserving this generation of peacocks at Floyd Lamb Park:

(Eric Jungblut / KLAS)

Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs is a historic location that is treasured by the residents of Las Vegas. The peacocks at the park are believed to be descendants of the animals that Prosper Jacob Goumond brought to the park when it was a ranch about 80 years ago. Throughout all these decades there have always been peacocks at Floyd Lamb Park and the city has no plans to change that. The city preserves and protects Floyd Lamb Park for the enjoyment of today’s visitors and for future generations.

Passive recreation

If peacocks aren’t your style, park monitors offer guided tours on “Walking Wednesdays” in the historic fields area of Floyd Lamb Park, teaching about how the former ranch came to be a city park. The four ponds about the property boast fishing tournaments and clinics held by the Nevada Department of Wildlife.

Although there are no horses at the stable, Hudson encourages people to come out to the garden beds behind the corral open for reservation.

(Eric Jungblut / KLAS)

“People can go online or stop by our gatehouse and ask how to go about reserving those,” she said. “You can reserve the garden bed for $30 for six months at a time.”

Wildlife is not exclusive to the park as Councilwoman Brune pointed to Barn Buddies Rescue, a property that has saved all stripes of animals.

“They do great work, it’s the only place that helps support large animals that have been left for dead in the desert and abandoned,” she said. “It’s a great place where you can also see a ton of peacocks, llamas, pigs, burros and horses.”

(Eric Jungblut / KLAS)

For those with horses already in tow Councilwoman Brune highlighted the nearby Bradley Bridle Park as another option to enjoy the surrounding area.

“What makes Ward 6 so special is our history with our rural lifestyle and our horse culture,” she said.