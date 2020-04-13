Las Vegas will go gold this week to honor dispatchers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Parts of Las Vegas will be shining gold this week to honor local telecommunicators, also known as dispatchers, during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

This week, from April 12-18, Las Vegas City Hall and lights on Main Street in downtown Las Vegas will be gold to honor those individuals working as 9-1-1 operators, or dispatchers, in our community.

Each year, one week in April is selected to recognize public safety communicators for their performance in helping to save lives and property.

Officials say the operators receive more than 1,000 call each day from people in Southern Nevada calling to report a fire or request medical assistance.

The local 9-1-1 operators at the call center answered more than half a million 9-1-1 calls in 2019.

The Combined Communications Center is the fire and medical 9-1-1 dispatch center for the cities of Las Vegas and North Las Vegas, unincorporated Clark County, Mount Charleston Fire Protection District and the Moapa Valley Fire Protection District.

The center is staffed by 73 employees including call takers, dispatchers, supervisors, communications technicians and administrative personnel.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue says the center handles more than 600,000 calls yearly for all of Clark County. It is responsible for approximately two million residents and 40 million visitors each year. The center covers calls for approximately 6,000 square miles in Southern Nevada.

This week, let’s be sure to thank our local dispatchers!