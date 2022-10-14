LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just two hours after the When We Were Young 2023 festival pre-sale went live Friday morning, the tickets were sold out.

Tickets for next year’s festival went on sale roughly a week before the 2022 festival was slated to begin on Oct. 22. Two hours before the pre-sale went live at 10 a.m., the festival sent out the presale code with a link to a standby page. Fans logged in and waited.

Shortly after noon on Friday, the festival took to social media to announce that the 2023 festival had sold out with a message to those who didn’t get tickets that they could join the waitlist on its website for a chance to secure tickets if they become available.

Those interested in joining the waitlist will be directed to enter an email and payment method. If a ticket becomes available, you will be charged automatically, according to the When We Were Young Festival website.

Concert-goers who secured tickets were also directed to the site to view hotel packages seen below:

As of Oct. 14, the 2023 festival will only be a one-day festival. Many fans and concert-goers are left wondering if the festival will be adding extra dates following the 2022 festival, which will be held on Oct. 22, 23, and 29 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.