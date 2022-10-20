LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Saturday marks the first ever When We Were Young Festival. 8 News Now has compiled a list of everything you’ll need to know before you go.

What time and where is the When We Were Young festival?

The When We Were Young festival will run from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Oct. 22, 23, and 29 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Who is playing and when?

The line-up, headlined by My Chemical Romance and Paramore, will consist of over 50 bands, including Bring Me The Horizon, Avril Lavigne, and Jimmy Eat World. Other bands performing include A Day To Remember, Bright Eyes, AFI, The Used, Taking Back Sunday, Dashboard Confessional, Alkaline Trio, Manchester Orchestra, Pierce The Veil, I Prevail, The Story So Far, Dance Gavin Dance, The All American Rejects, Boys Like Girls, among others.

On Monday, officials from the festival released set times for the first days of the two-weekend festival on its official social media accounts. The list, below, shows which bands will be performing at each of the five staging areas and at what time. Set times will vary depending on the band and stage.

The set times for October 22 and 23 are listed below:

BLACK STAGE PINK STAGE CHECKER STAGE STRIPES STAGE NEON TENT Saosin

12:20 p.m. – 12:50 p.m. The Linda Lindas

11:50 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. The Ready Set

12:00m – 12:30 p.m. The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus

12:15 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. Prentiss

11:45 p.m. – 12:15 p.m. Mayday Parade

1:20 p.m. – 1:50 p.m. Wolf Alice

12:50 p.m. – 1:20 p.m. Hawthorne Heights

12:45 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. Acceptance

1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Meet Me @ The Altar

12:25 p.m. – 12:55 p.m. JXDN

2:20 p.m. – 2:50 p.m. Boys Like Girls

1:50 p.m. – 2:20 p.m. Story Of The Year

1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Atreyu

1:45 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. Huddy

1:05 p.m. – 1:25 p.m. Pierce The Veil

3:30 p.m. – 4:10 p.m. Dashboard Confessional

2:50 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. The Starting Line

2:15 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. Anberlin

2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. We The Kings

1:35 p.m. – 2:05 p.m. AFI

4:50 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. The Used

4:10 p.m. – 4:50 p.m. 3OH!3

3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Glassjaw

3:15 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. TV Girl

2:15 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. Taking Back Sunday

6:10 p.m. – 6:50 p.m. Jimmy Eat World

5:30 p.m. – 6:10 p.m. Senses Fail

3:45 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. The Wonder Years

4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Armor For Sleep

2:55 p.m. – 3:25 p.m. Avril Lavigne

7:35 p.m. – 8:15 p.m. A Day To Remember

6:50 p.m. – 7:35 p.m. Neck Deep

4:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Silverstein

3:35 p.m. – 5:15 La Dispute

3:35 p.m. – 4:05 p.m. Bring Me The Horizon

8:55 p.m. – 9:40 p.m. Bright Eyes

8:15 p.m. – 8:55 p.m. The Maine

5:15 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. Knocked Loose

5:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Royal And The Serpent

4:15 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. My Chemical Romance

10:40 p.m. Paramore

9:40 p.m. – 10:40 p.m. Bayside

6:00 – 6:30 Black Veil Brides

6:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. PVRIS

4:55 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. The Story So Far

6:45 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. Motionless In White

7:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Mom Jeans

5:35 p.m. – 6:05 p.m. The All-American Rejects

7:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Ice Nine Kills

7:45 p.m. – 8:15 p.m. Four Year Strong

6:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. Manchester Orchestra

8:15 p.m. – 8:55 p.m. Sleeping With Sirens

8:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. State Champs

6:55 p.m. – 7:25 p.m. Alkaline Trio

9:05 p.m. – 9:45 p.m. Dance Gavin Dance

9:15 p.m. – 9:45 p.m. Poppy

7:35 p.m. – 8:05 p.m. Thursday

9:55 p.m. – 10:25 p.m. I Prevail

10:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Palaye Royale

8:15 p.m. – 8:45 p.m. The Garden

10:40 p.m. – 11:10 p.m. Kittie

10:45 p.m. – 11:15 p.m. Landon Barker

8:50 p.m. – 9:02 p.m. Horrorpops

11:25 p.m. – 11:55 p.m. Nessa Barrett

9:15 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.

What is the layout for the festival?

The Black and Pink stages will alternatively host the headliners and are located next to each other. The Stripe and Checker stages are located across the festival grounds. The Neon Tent Stage will be located near the GA+ designated area, shown in the map below.

How do I get to the festival grounds and where can I park?

The Las Vegas Festival Grounds at located at 311 W Sahara Avenue. There is no parking available at the Festival Grounds, and they will only be accessible by walking, rideshare, and the Las Vegas Monorail.

The rideshare drop-off is located at the Festival’s transportation lot located at 810 W Circus Circus Drive.

For those taking the Las Vegas Monorail, the closest station to the Festival Grounds is the Sahara Station. Once you arrive, simply walk across the Monorail pedestrian bridge across Paradise Avenue. You will then cross Las Vegas Boulevard to enter the festival grounds.

What is the bag policy?

Festival goers will be searched when entering the grounds, and officials say no backpacks, purses or bags will be allowed into the event. There are exceptions listed on the festival’s website, including;

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12”

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags, i.e. Ziploc bag or something similar

Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand (and that do not exceed 4.5″ x 5.5”), with or without a handle or strap

Hydration packs are allowed and do not need to be clear, but must be emptied of all liquid and have no more than one pocket in addition to the one holding the water reservoir

For the avoidance of doubt, iridescent, color-tinted, and opalescent bags are NOT allowed; they must be clear

What items are prohibited from the festival?

According to the When We Were Young festival’s official website, items prohibited from the event are listed below;

Aerosol products

AVPS or MODS or liquid to refill cartridges

Chairs or coolers

Chains or chain wallets

Detachable lens cameras

Flags

Glow sticks or LED Gloves

GoPros

Laser pointers

Mesh bags

Pepper spray or mace

Pets or other animals

Totems

Umbrellas or parasols

Video cameras

Wagons or wagon carts Air Horns or noisemakers

Bicycles, skates, scooters, or skateboards

Drones

Fireworks or explosives

Glass or metal containers

Hammocks

Hula Hoops

Metal, steel, or aluminum water bottles

Selfie sticks or tripods

Sharpies, markers, or paint pens

Unauthorized vendors or solicitors of any kind

Walkie talkies Audio recording devices

Blankets and beach towels

Drugs or drug paraphernalia

Flyers, samples, giveaways, or promotional items

Hoverboards or segways

Instruments

Misters

Stuff animals or inflatables

Tarps, tents, canopies, or shade structures of any kind

Weapons of any kind

What items are allowed at the festival?

Conversely, these items are allowed into the venue, according to festival officials:

Baby strollers

Chapstick and Lip Balm (must be sealed)

Eye Drops (Must be sealed)

Baby wipes

Non-Aerosol makeup

Ponchos and Rain jackets Binoculars

Cigarettes and lighters (1 pack per guest)

Feminine Hygiene items (must be sealed)

Hats

Medication

Service animals

Sunblock (non-aerosol, personal-sized) Cameras (non-pro)

E-Cigs and Vape Pens

Ear Plugs

Flip Cams

Personal-sized hand sanitizers

Mobile phones and chargers

Sunglasses

Officials note that while service animals are allowed, comfort, therapy and emotional support animals will not be allowed into the event.

Can I bring in my prescription medications or specific dietary needs?

Food and drink from outside the venue are not allowed into the When We Were Young festival. Guests with special dietary restrictions are asked to speak to security and medical team members at the entry gate.

Guidelines for medical materials and medications officially laid out by the When We Were Young festival website are as follows: